Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Drops By 47.1%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

