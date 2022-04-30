Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Drops By 47.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.9 days.
ILKAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS ILKAF traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $8.19. 1,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.72.
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
