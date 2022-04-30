Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Drops By 48.6%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

IBA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 14,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,841. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

