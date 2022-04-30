Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Rises By 79.7%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.

OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVREF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

