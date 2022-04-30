Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rises By 74.4%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,438.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

