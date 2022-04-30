Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 45.3%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000.

