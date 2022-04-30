Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 45.3%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.