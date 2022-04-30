Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Grows By 89.5%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PDP opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.