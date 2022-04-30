Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Rises By 91.4%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.