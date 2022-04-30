Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Decreases By 41.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.