Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rises By 63.6%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $186.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

