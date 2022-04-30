Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Declines By 39.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77.

