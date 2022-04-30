Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Grows By 64.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 718,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

IZEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 214,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,760. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

