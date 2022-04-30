Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 79.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

