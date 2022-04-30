Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Decreases By 79.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
