Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Grows By 81.1%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNPKF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

