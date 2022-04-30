Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Grows By 81.1%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JNPKF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.
Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jenoptik (JNPKF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.