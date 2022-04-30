Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Grows By 76.7%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

