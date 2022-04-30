Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Declines By 76.1%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the March 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTMAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 152,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,129. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

