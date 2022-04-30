Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Grows By 63.3%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LDHA remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Friday. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $223,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

