Short Interest in Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Drops By 62.5%

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LGHLW remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 22,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160. Lion Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
