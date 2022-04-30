Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Increases By 168.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.8 days.

OTCMKTS LCCTF remained flat at $$3.20 on Friday. L’Occitane International has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International (Get Rating)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.