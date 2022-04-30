Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 43.2%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 9,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,877. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.25. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

