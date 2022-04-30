Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expands By 84.9%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the March 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

