Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Drops By 80.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI opened at $0.15 on Friday. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

