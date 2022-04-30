Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Increases By 78.1%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.79. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.
