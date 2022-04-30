Short Interest in Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Increases By 91.5%

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the March 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MYSRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

