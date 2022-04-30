Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Rises By 55.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:NMM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 178,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

