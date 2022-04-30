Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Decreases By 73.9%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 53,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

