Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Expands By 90.9%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NTXVF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About Nexteer Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

