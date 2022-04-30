Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Expands By 90.9%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of NTXVF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About Nexteer Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.