Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Drops By 38.8%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NHNKY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.53. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden (Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.