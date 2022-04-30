Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Drops By 38.8%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NHNKY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.53. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.
About Nihon Kohden
