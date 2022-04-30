Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Increases By 59.6%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NISN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 164,559 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

