Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Declines By 44.4%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE NSTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 53,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 649.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 261,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 226,624 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 38.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

