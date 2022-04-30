Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declines By 46.8%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 97,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

