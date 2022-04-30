Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 42.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 246,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,303. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,735,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 168,028 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.