Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 42.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:JFR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 246,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,303. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
