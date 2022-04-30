Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 43.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 1,308,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVSF. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

