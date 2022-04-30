Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Declines By 47.5%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEC. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.