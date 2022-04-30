Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Decreases By 47.7%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 90,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.52. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

