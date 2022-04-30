Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Drops By 39.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 972,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of PLM opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.53. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
