Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Drops By 39.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 972,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PLM opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.53. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

