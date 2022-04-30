Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Drops By 40.4%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $0.33 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

