Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Decreases By 49.5%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of POW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 53,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

