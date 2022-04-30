Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Drops By 41.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

