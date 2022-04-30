Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rises By 85.4%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.21. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James increased their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

