Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Declines By 75.7%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 30,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,575. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 107.81% and a negative net margin of 130.17%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

