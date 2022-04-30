Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Drops By 41.8%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RGPCF stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

