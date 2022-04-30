Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Drops By 41.8%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 721,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of RGPCF stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
