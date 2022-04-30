Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 57.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

