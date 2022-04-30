Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Increases By 66.2%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RONI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

