Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Grows By 77.2%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RIBT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
