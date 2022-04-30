Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Grows By 77.2%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIBT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.