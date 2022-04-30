Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rises By 87.8%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 633,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $21,478,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.32. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.