Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Declines By 47.1%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Secoo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Secoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

