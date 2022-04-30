Short Interest in SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Grows By 83.0%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,560 ($19.88) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,585 ($20.20) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.14.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.