Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Drops By 62.6%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHQA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 848,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $6,811,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

