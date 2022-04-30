Short Interest in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rises By 66.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the March 31st total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 460.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

